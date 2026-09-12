On the fifth episode of the Anti-Imperialist Film Club, we talked about The Odyssey: the latest Christopher Nolan film. I am a fan. But what are its politics like?
Watch the full episode in the video above and find out.
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I loved this movie and it is so relevant to today as the Devil IsRael tries to destroy the world...
Spoiler: Are WE the Sea People of our own age of collapse?