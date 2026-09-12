Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
6d

I loved this movie and it is so relevant to today as the Devil IsRael tries to destroy the world...

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Michael Holloway's avatar
Michael Holloway
8d

Spoiler: Are WE the Sea People of our own age of collapse?

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