The Palestine Action hunger strikes ended in partial victory
Watch my segment from The Electronic Intifada livestream.
Earlier this month I reported on the ending of the Palestine Action prisoners’ hunger strike and the concessions it won from the British government.
Since we broadcast this livestream, the final hunger striker Umer Khalid (who had resumed his hunger strike after previously ending one) has also ended his hunger strike, as well as a thirst strike.
Watch the full segment in the video above.
Thankfully no one lost their lives. Respect to them all.
Global revolution against the true evil of this world Israel and USA
https://euromedmonitor.org/en/article/6942/Israeli-bulldozer-crushing-of-a-wounded-child-exemplifies-horrific-killing-pattern-in-Gaza
We the world who stand for humanity and morality will not stop till there is accountability and justice for the genocide and holocaust of Palestinians for last 100 plus years by the fake terrorists regimes of Israel and USA till they are both defeated and dismantled
There is only one solution dismantle the terrorist regime called Israel and restored Gods true land Palestine and Gods true children Palestinians, from the river to the sea only Palestine will be never stop speaking up bds and boycott and much more the terrorist trump regime and more that are supporting the death cult of Israel are loosing and desperate like a rabid dog we shall never stop the world has spoken
Fck trump and his terrorist regime fck Netanyahu and his terrorist regime dismantle both these evils and free the world from there cancer so the body may survive soon God will restore all of Palestine from the river to the sea only Palestine you will see
If you stand for humanity morality and integrity then everyone should be proud to be called antisemetic free Palestine from the river to the sea only Palestine you will see Allahs WILL is all going according to his plan Allah sees all and knows all, islam the one true religion you still have time