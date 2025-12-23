On The Electronic Intifada’s livestream last week, we talked about the recent controversy in the UK over the word “intifada” and the attempt by the British government and the pro-Israel lobby to effectively ban the word on threat of police arrest.

We debunked the lies about this Arabic word, which simply means “uprising”. The word rose to wide global attention in 1987, when the first Palestinian uprising broke out — an almost entirely unarmed popular uprising against Israeli occupation in Gaza and the West Bank.

Even the second intifada in 2000 began as a mass popular uprising by the Palestinian people themselves. It was only after Palestinian protesters were killed — with Israeli soldiers shooting a million bullets at them in the first three weeks — that armed Palestinian groups began to fight back.

Watch the full segment in the video above.