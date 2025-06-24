The war on journalists and the limits to free speech in the UK
Watch my discussion with the Deep Dive Perspective podcast.
I appeared on Mohsin Abbas’s Deep Dive Perspective podcast to talk about the police raid on my home, the limits to free speech in the UK and the general war on independent journalists.
At the beginning of the video explains, this was filmed before my recent court victory, with the judge ruling the raid unlawful.
Watch the whole thing in the video above.
I’m How can Israel be “allowed” to win anymore than Iraq ?
Israel apart from illegally bombing Iraq given the green light by the American Presidents whose own pronouncements are becoming increasingly more weird to say the least was also ,depending on which Media outlet you believe done off his own bat too .
So the question arises in my own mind if not the minds of millions more
WHAT ABOUT GAZA/PALESTINE ?
You must remember the Gaza of 2million people squeezed into a concentration camp of the combined horrors of bombing , snipers , starvation , thirst , no sanitation or homes , no hospital care , disease , being burned alive , children with more limb loss than in all the wars preceding this , when this “War” is one with no tanks missiles aircraft or battleships on one side and the entire Worlds Compendium of Weaponry on the other . The War of Israel’s Right to Defend itself as in Gaza supersedes or cancels out the other Party’s right to do the same ?
Israel is also said to have an enormous amount of Nuclear Weaponry that is uninspected by anyone so remains an unknown quantity .
Israel also has a Right to Get Out of Jail Free too
Or at least they must have , as they seem to have no one able to have any control over their actions at all .
International Arrest Warrants hold no fear for Netanyahu as no one will actually arrest the named Israelis , certainly not the UK who welcomes a murderous one time Settler, Itamar Ben-Gvir
an active voice for the most horrific acts to be undertaken against Palestinians but now elevated to the Far Right Party in the Knesset and is still happy to be seen to hand out rifles etc to the very people who have stolen Palestinians Land homes ,farm animals before beating or shooting dead the rightful owners , all on camera for Social Media of course . He can visit the UK and appear on BBC Panel Programme “Sunday Morning with Laura Kuenssberg “ *22/06/2025* Then meet up with seedy lowlife politicians who would love to be photographed with such a “man “ and filmed for Social Media too of course .
If Iran did the same as Israel has then I think the bombing may have been far worse , but Israel can literally get away with any horror you can imagine
And film themselves in the Act for Social Media “likes”
* He visited the UK despite Gov.UK advising on 10/06/2025 that sanctions were being brought against him and his fellow despicable Genocidalist , Smotrich
My tuppence worth of comment https://roadlesstraveller.substack.com/p/julie-bindel-warning - not so much about free speech but about the general tenor of the discourse.
It is outrageous that Palestine Action may be proscribed as a terrorist organisation.
How can, for example, Julie Bindel, a target of cancel culture herself, be so blind to the obvious shutting down by the state of nonviolent direct action?
How can people be so lacking in a sense of history outside their chosen sphere of interest?