It’s day 559 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.
We’ll be joined by Chris Godshall-Bennett, legal director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. We’ll discuss fighting back against the Trump administration’s escalating repression.
Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.
Nora Barrows-Freidman will have her news roundup.
Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:
1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT
Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.
Extraordinary! Irrevocable observation, tragic conclusion! We are witnessing, live, the final stages of the diabolical project of erasure of an entire population by all possible and imaginable means. And, the world opinion, in its great majority, and in the best of cases, limits itself to noting the facts, when it does not simply ignore them. Certainly, the citizens of the world, the vigilantes, the enlightened are making their voices heard and rebelling against these aberrations, to the extent of their meager means, but will this be enough to stop the infernal machine which, mercilessly, continues to crush bodies, to mutilate souls and spirits? The movement must amplify, spread and, in one way or another, radicalize, whatever the cost because the system will not let itself be done and it proves it day after day. Easy words you might say? And rightly so, but, it is with rage and despair that I admit, I have no radical solution to propose. I sometimes come to wish for a "big bang" that would put things back in place, once and for all....