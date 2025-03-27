Join us at 4 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.

(Note: due to US daylight savings time, the livestream will start at 4 pm for UK viewers — an hour earlier than our usual time. We’ll be back to normal next week.)

Palestinian novelist and playwright Ahmed Masoud will return to the show to talk about his novel Vanished, which is being reissued soon.

We will also speak to author and analyst Helena Cobban , about regional war: Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey and Iran.

Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.

Nora Barrows-Freidman will have her news roundup.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT / 1600 UK / 1700 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.