On The Electronic Intifada livestream this week, we looked at the post-war plan for Gaza which was leaked to the Washington Post.

While the authors of the so-called GREAT plan seem to have been fired after the newspaper published it in full, there’s no doubt that it reflects the thinking of the Trump administration — the supposed “Gaza Riviera” plan.

On the stream, Ali took a look at the plan and why its claims that Palestinians will be allowed back to their homes in Gaza after the supposed “reconstruction” should not be believed. It’s more reminiscent of a concentration camp plan.

I talked about one historical parallel to the plan from the Holocaust of World War 2, when the Nazis — crucially aided by a local Zionist leader — tricked half a million Hungarian Jews into the Auschwitz death camp.

You can read the article about Hungarian Zionist leader Rezső Kasztner I mentioned in the segment by clicking here. There’s a second relevant historical article here.

Watch the whole segment in the video above.