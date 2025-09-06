Trump's Gaza plan reminiscent of Nazi Holocaust
On The Electronic Intifada livestream this week, we looked at the post-war plan for Gaza which was leaked to the Washington Post.
While the authors of the so-called GREAT plan seem to have been fired after the newspaper published it in full, there’s no doubt that it reflects the thinking of the Trump administration — the supposed “Gaza Riviera” plan.
On the stream, Ali took a look at the plan and why its claims that Palestinians will be allowed back to their homes in Gaza after the supposed “reconstruction” should not be believed. It’s more reminiscent of a concentration camp plan.
I talked about one historical parallel to the plan from the Holocaust of World War 2, when the Nazis — crucially aided by a local Zionist leader — tricked half a million Hungarian Jews into the Auschwitz death camp.
You can read the article about Hungarian Zionist leader Rezső Kasztner I mentioned in the segment by clicking here. There’s a second relevant historical article here.
History has turned up many different humans, and particularly the dangerous ones, who are stood out to remind us what evil is and how grandiosity perverts the human condition and destroys morality as a fundamental of life and is striving to achieve.
How unfortunate we are as a peoples of this world to be experiencing our lives while living it through the deaths and sufferings of what an American ideology has done to so many persons, whether of their own nationality or others, and those they have supported and focussed on promoting to so do.
Their culture of brutality and death as the means to survive can only be compared to the cruelest of early primates excluded from their tribes because of their distorted and vicious mentalities and actions.
Inmates in a feudalistic zoo would be too far above their abilities, me thinks, but banning them is a starting point!
When Herzl wrote in his "The Jewish question" how he proposes to remove Palestinians from Palestine - "𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚 dynamite 𝐛𝐨𝐦𝐛 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐬𝐭." - Hitler was only 15 years old. It is Hitler who learned from them. Goebbels learned from Bernays.