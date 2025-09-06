Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

DAVID TAYLOR SEARLE
History has turned up many different humans, and particularly the dangerous ones, who are stood out to remind us what evil is and how grandiosity perverts the human condition and destroys morality as a fundamental of life and is striving to achieve.

How unfortunate we are as a peoples of this world to be experiencing our lives while living it through the deaths and sufferings of what an American ideology has done to so many persons, whether of their own nationality or others, and those they have supported and focussed on promoting to so do.

Their culture of brutality and death as the means to survive can only be compared to the cruelest of early primates excluded from their tribes because of their distorted and vicious mentalities and actions.

Inmates in a feudalistic zoo would be too far above their abilities, me thinks, but banning them is a starting point!

Lena
When Herzl wrote in his "The Jewish question" how he proposes to remove Palestinians from Palestine - "𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚 dynamite 𝐛𝐨𝐦𝐛 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐬𝐭." - Hitler was only 15 years old. It is Hitler who learned from them. Goebbels learned from Bernays.

© 2025 Asa Winstanley
