On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week I broke down US President Donald Trump’s speech to the Israeli parliament and other comments he made earlier that day.

Trump’s speech was intended to declare an end to the so-called “war” in Gaza (actually a genocide). He said some interesting things, including a very revealing series of comments about the Israel lobby’s US kingpin Miriam Adelson — “look at her sitting there so innocently. She’s got 60 billion in the bank!”

Watch the entire discussion segment in the video above.