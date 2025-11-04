Last month The Electronic Intifada published a major new investigative piece by the author Jim DeBrosse, veteran journalist, professor and an expert on the 1963 assassination of US President John F. Kennedy.

I worked closely with Jim to edit the piece and provided additional research to contribute towards this truly astonishing story. What the article shows is that, in addition to the US deep state, Zionist assets played some key roles in the plot to kill JFK.

Aaron Good of the brilliant American Exception podcast invited Jim and I on his show to discuss the article and its new findings.

You can watch the first 40 minutes of the discussion in the video above. For the full conversation (which I believe was 1 hour 20 minutes in total) you will have to pay to subscribe to American Exception — something you should absolutely do in any case.

And remember to read the full article over at EI, it’s well worth your time.