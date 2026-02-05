Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Weniger's avatar
Ian Weniger
Feb 5

Long live jury trials!

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Feb 5

Fantastic reporting on this case. The part where a juror explicitly asked if they could acquit based on genocide prevention shows how much ordinary people get whats actualy happening even when judges try to limit context. I remeber reading about similar jury nullification cases and its always the most powerful check against state overreach when legal systems get politicized.

Reply
Share
2 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Asa Winstanley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture