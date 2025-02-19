Watch Yoav Gallant admitting use of Hannibal Directive on October 7th
Former Israeli defence minister admits Israel killed Israelis.
In this segment from last week's livestream, myself and my EI colleagues Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Jon Elmer discuss the latest revelation in the Israeli media about the use of the Hannibal Directive on 7 October 2023.
Yoav Gallant — who was defence minister that day — admitted that the order was used “tactically” in some areas, but not in others. One of the two Israeli journalists interviewing him described the order in these terms: “the Hannibal Directive says to shoot to kill when there is a vehicle containing an Israeli hostage”.
As Ali observed in the segment, this is not treated as some big revelation on Israeli TV, rather it is treated a given: something Israelis have learned to live with. A very telling attitude indeed.
Watch the full segment in the video above.
In any conflict if being killed by ‘friendly fire’ was a terrible thing being killed deliberately by your own side is off the scale.
Murdered by your government for a strategic advantage?? I’m not sure if the cruel God of the old Testament would have even gone that far.
That this has not been reported widely tells you all you need to know about Israel’s enablers and the ‘free press’.
I cover the Hannibal Directive extensively in my new book