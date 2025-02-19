In this segment from last week's livestream, myself and my EI colleagues Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Jon Elmer discuss the latest revelation in the Israeli media about the use of the Hannibal Directive on 7 October 2023.

Yoav Gallant — who was defence minister that day — admitted that the order was used “tactically” in some areas, but not in others. One of the two Israeli journalists interviewing him described the order in these terms: “the Hannibal Directive says to shoot to kill when there is a vehicle containing an Israeli hostage”.

As Ali observed in the segment, this is not treated as some big revelation on Israeli TV, rather it is treated a given: something Israelis have learned to live with. A very telling attitude indeed.

Watch the full segment in the video above.