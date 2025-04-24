Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

nosey parker
3d

Please cover the story Dennis Kucinich published yesterday on his substack.

https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/war-dust-and-collateral-inhalation

About the dust of vaporized Palestinian bodies, toxic materials from bombs and exploded buildings, etc. in microscopic sizes in the dust that is covering Israel. Or at least read it and verify the contents. If it is, it's a great story to use to push back on hasbara and developers' ideas and to end the war. A friend told me about a story about Trump sending a massive shipment of gas masks to Israel recently, which I've never seen elsewhere. This dust is spreading all over the Middle East and the eastern shores of the Mediterranean.

Utejack
3d

Please treat yourself to the most amazing heart opening one can palpably experience within the human body. Nothing will connect you, in such a visceral way, to the pulse of the people of Palestine 🇵🇸. In our human journey there’s book knowledge, stories shared through media, ideas and thoughts discussed within your own mental musings.... but if you want a “rush of the real”; then immerse yourself in the artful heartfelt language of the Palestinian authors. It will dwarf all the other education you have consumed on this struggle for self autonomy and the return of their stolen lives. Reading material that lives and breathes an energetic passion can shift your consciousness into a union that will connect your soul to the “knowing”. Find out and support this work; and any other author from inside the occupied land of the most courageous and sanctified among us.✌🏼🇵🇸🇱🇧🇸🇾🇮🇷🇮🇶🇾🇪❤️🙏🕉

© 2025 Asa Winstanley
