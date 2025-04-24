It’s day 566 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.

Returning guest Ahmed Alnaouq will discuss his new book We Are Not Numbers, an anthology of true stories from Gaza by authors from Gaza.

Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.

Nora Barrows-Freidman will have her news roundup.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.