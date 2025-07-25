Last month I joined Mehmet Ali Arslan Fredrik Söderholm on their podcast, Fredshetsarna — Swedish for “The Peacemongers.”

In it we discussed how the same dishonest strategy of fabricated accusations of anti-Semitism are being deployed against the left in Sweden in a very familiar way to what has been done in the UK.

Watch the whole thing in the video above. Mehmet and Fred’s intro is in Swedish, but you can skip to 17:20 for the start of the interview with me in English.