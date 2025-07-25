Last month I joined Mehmet Ali Arslan Fredrik Söderholm on their podcast, Fredshetsarna — Swedish for “The Peacemongers.”
In it we discussed how the same dishonest strategy of fabricated accusations of anti-Semitism are being deployed against the left in Sweden in a very familiar way to what has been done in the UK.
Watch the whole thing in the video above. Mehmet and Fred’s intro is in Swedish, but you can skip to 17:20 for the start of the interview with me in English.
You did very well, thank you for appearing and (re)telling the story of the witch hunts for Jeremy Corbyn and Ken Livingstone.
Now, if I could only get my friends and comrades to listen to it too, so they learn that it's a losing strategy to cower and apologise every time a Zionist tries to smear them as anti-Semites with nothing to back up the claim, except outspoken criticism of the illegal European Zionist settler colonial project that some refer to as "israel", or support for Palestinians' right (under international law) to armed resistance against their occupiers.
Keep on shining the spotlight. Aluta