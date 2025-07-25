Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Discussion about this post

8h

You did very well, thank you for appearing and (re)telling the story of the witch hunts for Jeremy Corbyn and Ken Livingstone.

Now, if I could only get my friends and comrades to listen to it too, so they learn that it's a losing strategy to cower and apologise every time a Zionist tries to smear them as anti-Semites with nothing to back up the claim, except outspoken criticism of the illegal European Zionist settler colonial project that some refer to as "israel", or support for Palestinians' right (under international law) to armed resistance against their occupiers.

13h

Keep on shining the spotlight. Aluta

