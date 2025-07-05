Police assaulted peaceful protesters in London on Friday as the High Court considered Palestine Action’s emergency application for their ban to be frozen. (Still from my video )

On The Electronic Intifada livestream on Thursday, we discussed the then-forthcoming UK ban of Palestine Action.

Absurdly, the direct action protest group has now been designated by the Israel-backed UK regime as a proscribed “terrorist” group (despite the fact that it does not use violence and has never harmed people, as opposed to property).

In the discussion segment, we talked about the practical implications of the ban, what is now likely to happen and the prospects for civil disobedience against this new proscription in the UK.

Since we initially broadcast this discussion on Thursday, Palestine Action’s bid for interim relief the following day failed at the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

The ban went into effect at midnight on Friday night.

Watch the full segment in the video above.