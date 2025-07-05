What will happen now that Palestine Action is banned?
Watch our discussion of the UK crackdown.
On The Electronic Intifada livestream on Thursday, we discussed the then-forthcoming UK ban of Palestine Action.
Absurdly, the direct action protest group has now been designated by the Israel-backed UK regime as a proscribed “terrorist” group (despite the fact that it does not use violence and has never harmed people, as opposed to property).
In the discussion segment, we talked about the practical implications of the ban, what is now likely to happen and the prospects for civil disobedience against this new proscription in the UK.
Since we initially broadcast this discussion on Thursday, Palestine Action’s bid for interim relief the following day failed at the High Court and the Court of Appeal.
The ban went into effect at midnight on Friday night.
Watch the full segment in the video above.
Palestine is Still the Issue is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'm supporting mass civil disobedience. Almost as much as I still support Palestine Action and strongly encourage others to do the same. How absurd that there's probably hundred of thousands, if not millions of people in the UK who support a proscribed organisation. The real terrorists are the ones in the UKG aiding and abetting genocide.
So if I decide to support Palestine Action, for example, donate money (which I have), publish information in support of Palestine Action (which I have), am I liable to be prosecuted?