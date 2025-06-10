In this segment from The Electronic Intifada livestream in February, I explained the whys and hows of the BBC killing its film Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone.
The Israel lobby’s campaign against the film was so successful that it appears not only to have deleted this film from its streaming service iPlayer, but it seems all future films about Gaza by the BBC have been blocked until they complete their investigation.
Louis Theroux’s recent film about the West Bank about settler fanatics did go ahead though.
You can watch the full film the Israel lobby tried to ban on YouTube here:
Thank you Asa for posting the full movie 🍉
And thank all of you at EI for all you do and have continually done
over many many years 💯
The real reason why that BBC documentary was pulled was that the young boy was the “Son of Hamas they said” meaning all the children of Gaza are Hamas in the eyes of the west and it’s a right to kill them, I have debunked the human shield propaganda using math and reality, please share this content so everyone knows they can’t use the human shield fallacy anymore - https://open.substack.com/pub/bobbyai/p/the-binomial-impossibility-the-global