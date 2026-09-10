Last week I appeared live on BreakThrough News to talk to Rania Khalek and Zoe Alexandra about Trump’s “terror” ban on Palestine Action.
Watch the full segment in the video above.
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Thank you for carrying on the battle!
I have attended all of the Scottish Court cases to see a travesty of the Scottish legal system
they have done no wrong under scots law