Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
Sep 10

Thank you for carrying on the battle!

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David Smith's avatar
David Smith
Sep 10

I have attended all of the Scottish Court cases to see a travesty of the Scottish legal system

they have done no wrong under scots law

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