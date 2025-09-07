Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alec's avatar
Alec
3d

Quote of the century "We have to learn those lessons,” (Zarah Sultana) said, pulling no punches. “We have to fight back and not give these (Zionist) fuckers an inch.” 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steffen Gorgas's avatar
Steffen Gorgas
3d

A movement that is ambivalent on Zionism is not for me. Apartheid and Genocide and all its supporters must be opposed by any means. The majority of signups to the new party would agree I suspect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Asa Winstanley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture