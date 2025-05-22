It’s day 594 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.

We will speak to communist lawyer Franck Magennis , who will discuss the state of repression against Palestine solidarity in the UK and the rest of Europe, as well as what people like him are doing to fight back.

Ali Abunimah , who is traveling this week, will join us with a very special guest live from Dublin.

Jon Elmer will have his usual resistance report.

Nora Barrows-Friedman will start the show with all the news headlines.

Since Ali is travelling this week I will be filling in for him as Nora Barrows-Friedman’s co-host. Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar will of course be here as usual.

Join us at the following times:

1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.