Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
Oct 15

This is a question that needs to be put to Avi Lewis, NDP leader...ostensibly Jewish Anti-Zionist, he's still (to quote Brian Eno) pussyfooting around the issue to avoid riling the Zionist voters...and we're well past the moment to call it what it is. I'm going to share this and tag him. Thanks, Asa ✊️♥️

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Daviddunne1955's avatar
Daviddunne1955
Oct 15

I hope and pray not. People, I feel, are finally coming round to the fact that the Zionist, Israeli state is a racist (at least) genocidal entity that will be constantly at war with its neighbour for eternity (there is no objective except for de-stabilisation and cruelty). The Israeli lobby is powerful and deeply entrenched in our political, decision-making system, and has been for many decades. Clearing Zionism out of our systems will be a long-term strategic objective but step-by-step short-term movements are already happening with the people, and that position will eventually inform the political system (who that system is intended to represent) and change will come, Get Zionism out of my country! 👴

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