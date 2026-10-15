Green leader Zack Polanski at the party’s annual conference in Brighton, UK. (Abdullah BaileyAnthony Bailey - B2421 / Avalon/Newscom)

The Green Party of England and Wales made global headlines on 4 October after members voted by 1,022 votes to 813 for a motion declaring the party to be anti-Zionist.

As well as recognizing that Zionism is racism, the new party policy comprehensively asserts Palestinian rights: one Palestinian state with equal rights for all; boycott, divestment and sanctions; liberation by “all available means under international law;” the unbanning of Palestine Action and more.

Unlike in other British political parties, the members’ conference actually sets Green Party policy.

Since the policy was brought into effect, there has been a massive smear campaign in the British press against it. Some liberal YouTubers like Novara media and Owen Jones have also opposed the motion on what they claim are strategic grounds.

Israel announced after the vote that party leader Zack Polanski – who is himself Jewish – would now be banned from entering occupied Palestine.

The Israeli foreign ministry smeared the new policy as an “anti-Semitic text according to the IHRA” – Israel’s bogus definition of anti-Semitism, whose origins lie in a Mossad-funded project.

Israel also demanded that “every political party in Britain, first and foremost the governing Labour Party, must unequivocally reject” the policy.

Deliberately obscured in all this discourse has been the views of Palestinians, including those British Palestinians who – in consultation with their friends and family inside Palestine – actually drafted the new policy themselves.

On this episode of The Electronic Intifada Podcast, we were joined by one of those Palestinians.

Artist and activist Lubna Speitan is from Greens For Palestine, the activist group which has been diligently building support for the new policy this year.

“There is no form of Zionism … that is not based on the subjugation of another people and their rights,” Speitan told us. “Zionism is what Zionism does, and we’re witnessing it.”

Watch the full interview in the video above, or listen in the audio player at the end of this article.

Since the new policy was voted into place, the British establishment has launched a fanatical campaign to get it overturned, bowing to the demands of the Israeli foreign minister.

Media outlets, Zionists and pro-Israel lobbyists have called on party leader Zack Polanski to resign, or otherwise attacked him over the policy.

Although some in the British media have claimed that the new policy will hurt the party’s electoral chances, in fact, Polanski – a left-wing populist in the mold of Jeremy Corbyn – increased the Greens’ vote share in a London by-election this past weekend, coming in second place to the incumbent Labour Party.

A new opinion poll on

Monday also showed that 81 percent of Green Party voters support the new policy.

Furthermore, despite nearly two weeks of daily smears against the Greens and their new anti-Zionist policy, a second opinion poll shows that the percentage of voters intending to support the Greens in the next general election is unchanged.

The “anti-Semitism” smears don’t work as well as they did when Jeremy Corbyn was leader of the Labour Party, it seems.

While grassroots activists have certainly learned some valuable lessons about not capitulating to such smears, most in the Green Party leadership, it seems, have not.

Caroline Lucas – a former Green lawmaker and party leader – has been wheeled out by legacy media to speak against the new policy. She also gave an angry speech against the motion at the conference itself, Green activist sources told me.

As I reported in 2021, Lucas attempted to convince party members back then to adopt Israel’s bogus IHRA definition of anti-Semitism as policy. She failed in that, but she did successfully filibuster a motion which would have committed the party to actively campaigning against the IHRA definition.

Four out of the party’s five lawmakers in Britain’s parliament publicly stated they opposed the anti-Zionist motion this month.

In her interview with me, Speitan rejected the Green leadership’s comments, saying that “This is democracy. And so their opinion, quite frankly, is irrelevant when the members have already spoken and the members are educated well enough to understand that Zionism is racism.”

Polanski, who was elected to the leadership of the party on a popular wave reminiscent of Jeremy Cobyn, has been more equivocal in his approach to the motion.

While publicly stating at one event that he is anti-Zionist, he ultimately came out against the motion, saying he wanted to see amendments made to it (the amendments were voted down by members at the conference).

Polanski, it seems, may be following the same disastrous path as Corbyn, who, as Labour leader, constantly pandered to the pro-Israel lobby, watered down his historic activism for Palestinians and allowed his staff to push out Labour members falsely accused of “anti-Semitism.”

Green bureaucrats under Polanski suspended Jewish anti-Zionist Tony Greenstein. Now, Caroline Lucas, after the motion passed, called for Lubna Speitan to be suspended.

Judging from a recent Guardian opinion piece he wrote, Polanski also seems to have failed to learn the right lessons from the Corbyn years. In a line eerily similar to one constantly trotted out by Corbyn, he wrote that “under my leadership, I will not tolerate antisemitism” – thus strongly implying that the bogus Zionist and Israeli allegations have merit.

Even more worryingly, Polanski’s piece hinted that his party may now curtail its grassroots democracy: “Our party democracy must now evolve … giving leaders more responsibility to set the party’s strategic direction.”

Lucas has called for the democratic decision of members at the conference to be reversed.

Media stars of some supposedly progressive outlets have also opposed the new Green anti-Zionist policy.

Novara Media co-founder Aaron Bastani seemed to be against the motion, saying, “I support a two-state solution” and oddly musing that “If I was Jewish” after the Nazi holocaust “I suspect I’d be a Zionist.”

Owen Jones also said he would have voted against the motion, because “while I support one state with equal rights for all, that’s not up to us.”

Even more disgracefully, Novara’s Ash Sarkar compared the new anti-Zionist policy to Israel’s IHRA definition – an explicitly Zionist document.

I played Sarkar’s comments to Speitan on this episode of the podcast and she gave her thoughts.

Responding to Jones, Speitan said: “The irony of saying it’s down to Palestinians to decide when we are, as Palestinians, speaking … which Palestinians are you talking about? … Organizations back home in Palestine cannot say these things, but support the motion and this was the Palestinian position: it always has been.”

You can read the full anti-Zionist policy on the Greens For Palestine website.

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