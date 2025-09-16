On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week, we discussed Jeremy Corbyn’s new “Your Party” initiative to found a new political party with younger left-wing MP Zarah Sultana.

As I explained in my latest piece for EI: the new party hasn’t even been founded yet, but there are already divisions on the issue of Zionism. Sultana has come out strongly as an anti-Zionist, but Corbyn — long a critic of Israel and even of its foundational ideology — has gruffly refused to describe himself the same way.

In the segment — which you can watch in full in the video above — I took viewers through recent events and looked back on Corbyn’s mixed legacy on the issue of the anti-Semitism smears which plagued him during his leadership of the Labour Party.