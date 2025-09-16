"You Party" divisions over anti-Zionism
Watch my analysis of recent events in Jeremy Corbyn's prospective new political party.
On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week, we discussed Jeremy Corbyn’s new “Your Party” initiative to found a new political party with younger left-wing MP Zarah Sultana.
As I explained in my latest piece for EI: the new party hasn’t even been founded yet, but there are already divisions on the issue of Zionism. Sultana has come out strongly as an anti-Zionist, but Corbyn — long a critic of Israel and even of its foundational ideology — has gruffly refused to describe himself the same way.
In the segment — which you can watch in full in the video above — I took viewers through recent events and looked back on Corbyn’s mixed legacy on the issue of the anti-Semitism smears which plagued him during his leadership of the Labour Party.
The wrong question! Will Your Party be anti-capitalist?
Has Jezza changed the name to "You Party" already? 😁