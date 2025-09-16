Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
17h

The wrong question! Will Your Party be anti-capitalist?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ian Weniger's avatar
Ian Weniger
19h

Has Jezza changed the name to "You Party" already? 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Asa Winstanley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture