Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Ian Weniger's avatar
Ian Weniger
Oct 14

"Zionism is Racism" isn't wrong so much as confusing: Greens now must spend time getting into the weeds about the definition of a fuzzy hot-button cliche instead of just calling for British divestment from Israel.

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