I spoke to Jake from the excellent new channel and social media outlet Vocal Politics.

We discussed recent shifts in the British government’s rhetoric about Palestine, the unlawful “Counter Terror” police raid on my home in 2024, the proscription of Palestine Action, the Green Party debate on anti-Zionism and more.

Watch the whole interview in the video above.

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