Zionism's War on Socialism: A new book about weaponising anti-Semitism
Watch highlights from the launch of Rebecca Gordon-Nesbitt's new book.
Last month I was honoured to chair the book launch for Rebecca Gordon-Nesbitt’s new book Killing Corbynism: Zionism’s War on Socialism. You can — and should — buy that book by clicking on this link to the publisher’s website.
Watch highlights from the launch in the video above.
As well as participating in the launch, I was one of the endorsers of the book. Here’s what I had to say about it:
Fascinating. A worthy successor to my book Weaponising Anti-Semitism, Rebecca Gordon-Nesbitt’s Killing Corbynism contains many essential details of this story which I’d not known.
(And of course you can buy my book over at the OR Books website.)
Rebecca and myself co-authored in 2023 an investigative piece about the so-called Campaign Against Antisemitism and its close financial ties to the Jewish National Fund — the state of Israel’s colonial land theft agency.
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The Slimy Zionist Asset, Kiev Starmer, and the Whitehall forces behind him, are no doubt part of the story. Let us hope, that the recent resounding defeat of the Labour Party, marks the beginning of the end of Zionism, and not just its handmaidens, in the Starmer Regime. May they both end swiftly, and in our lifetime.
Thanks Asa. Your book is *the* vital contribution to our understanding of how Corbynism was destroyed by a calculated strategy of Israel assets and left-haters making fake allegations of antisemitism and stirring up a phoney ‘antisemitism crisis’ in the Labour Party. I look forward to reading Rebecca’s book.