Last month I was honoured to chair the book launch for Rebecca Gordon-Nesbitt’s new book Killing Corbynism: Zionism’s War on Socialism. You can — and should — buy that book by clicking on this link to the publisher’s website.

Watch highlights from the launch in the video above.

As well as participating in the launch, I was one of the endorsers of the book. Here’s what I had to say about it:

Fascinating. A worthy successor to my book Weaponising Anti-Semitism, Rebecca Gordon-Nesbitt’s Killing Corbynism contains many essential details of this story which I’d not known.

(And of course you can buy my book over at the OR Books website.)

Rebecca and myself co-authored in 2023 an investigative piece about the so-called Campaign Against Antisemitism and its close financial ties to the Jewish National Fund — the state of Israel’s colonial land theft agency.