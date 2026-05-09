Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
2d

The Slimy Zionist Asset, Kiev Starmer, and the Whitehall forces behind him, are no doubt part of the story. Let us hope, that the recent resounding defeat of the Labour Party, marks the beginning of the end of Zionism, and not just its handmaidens, in the Starmer Regime. May they both end swiftly, and in our lifetime.

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Nick Heffernan's avatar
Nick Heffernan
2d

Thanks Asa. Your book is *the* vital contribution to our understanding of how Corbynism was destroyed by a calculated strategy of Israel assets and left-haters making fake allegations of antisemitism and stirring up a phoney ‘antisemitism crisis’ in the Labour Party. I look forward to reading Rebecca’s book.

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