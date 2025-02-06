On day 19 of the ceasefire in Gaza, join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.
We’ll be joined by Asem Alnabih, an engineer and PhD researcher who serves as the spokesperson for the Gaza City Municipality, who’ll discuss how Palestinians are already rebuilding Gaza.
Jon Elmer will discuss the most recent prisoner exchanges and as always Nora Barrows-Friedman will give a rundown of the latest headlines.
Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:
19:00 Palestine time / 20:00 Amman time / 17:00 GMT / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT
Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.
