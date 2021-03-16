“A masterly work of truly investigative journalism. Meticulous. Passionate. Fearless” — John Pilger on my book, Weaponising Antisemitism.

Why Palestine is still the issue

We live in a time when we’re told that to report on, campaign for or just care about the issue of Israeli apartheid in Palestine makes you “obsessed,” “weird,” or “anti-Semitic.”

The Palestinian writer and Marxist Ghassan Kanafani dispatched with such notions decades ago when he said:

“The Palestinian cause is not a cause for Palestinians only, but a cause for every revolutionary, wherever he is, as a cause of the exploited and oppressed masses in our era.”

Kanafani — a novelist and PFLP spokesperson who never used a gun — and his young niece were murdered by an Israeli car bomb in Beirut in 1972. Today, the Palestinian cause is still the cause of the exploited and oppressed masses in our era — a cause for anybody, no matter where they are or who they are.

As John Pilger put it his 2002 documentary: Palestine is Still the Issue. You can read more about the influences that inspired me to start writing in this Substack post about Pilger and his film, which is available to paid subscribers.

About Asa Winstanley

For more than a decade, I have been an investigative journalist reporting on the global battle for justice in Palestine. I spend most of my time exposing the activities of the Israel lobby: a globalised and coordinated network of professional and voluntary groups that support Zionism, Israel’s racist official ideology.

My journalism at The Electronic Intifada and elsewhere is rarely reported by the “mainstream” corporate media.

But you can find it all here in my newsletter.

