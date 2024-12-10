Palestine is Still the Issue

November 2024

How the New York Times' Amsterdam "pogrom" story fell apart
Watch our breakdown of how the paper lied about Israeli football hooligans.
  
Asa Winstanley
7
Britain ditches Israeli drones
Joint Watchkeeper project with Elbit retired decades early.
  
Asa Winstanley
10
Debunking propaganda surrounding October the 7th assault
Watch my discussion with Ahmed from Australia's Palestine Justice Movement.
  
Asa Winstanley
9
NY Times killed investigation of Israeli hooligans, internal email reveals
Reporter reveals frustration that editors blocked story on Amsterdam events falsely portrayed as anti-Semitic.
  
Asa Winstanley
37
How close is the Israeli army to collapse?
Plummeting morale, mutinous soldiers, a rash of suicides and espionage are wearing Israel down.
  
Asa Winstanley
76

October 2024

Did British police raid me for this?
This video about how Israel killed its own people on October 7th was shot the day before the "counter-terror" raid on my home and seizure of my devices.
  
Asa Winstanley
16
They won't stop us that easily
After the "counter-terror" police raid, a personal thank you.
  
Asa Winstanley
45
What Western media hides about October 7th
Watch the video of me on Millenials Are Killing Capitalism.
  
Asa Winstanley
11
EI live: Joseph Massad talks Al-Aqsa Flood, one year on
Join us at 5pm UK time.
  
Asa Winstanley
3
How Israel killed hundreds of its own people on 7 October
One year on, the evidence is overwhelming.
  
Asa Winstanley
27
EI live: Iran hits Israeli military bases
Join us at 5pm UK time.
  
Asa Winstanley
6
