Palestine is Still the Issue
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Read my articles
Buy my book
About my book
Operation Gladio
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why Israel thinks it won in Syria
Tel Aviv grabs land on Golan Heights after Bashar al-Assad flees.
Dec 10
•
Asa Winstanley
182
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
Why Israel thinks it won in Syria
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
36
November 2024
How the New York Times' Amsterdam "pogrom" story fell apart
Watch our breakdown of how the paper lied about Israeli football hooligans.
Nov 26
•
Asa Winstanley
104
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
How the New York Times' Amsterdam "pogrom" story fell apart
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Britain ditches Israeli drones
Joint Watchkeeper project with Elbit retired decades early.
Nov 23
•
Asa Winstanley
161
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
Britain ditches Israeli drones
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
Debunking propaganda surrounding October the 7th assault
Watch my discussion with Ahmed from Australia's Palestine Justice Movement.
Nov 22
•
Asa Winstanley
96
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
Debunking propaganda surrounding October the 7th assault
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
NY Times killed investigation of Israeli hooligans, internal email reveals
Reporter reveals frustration that editors blocked story on Amsterdam events falsely portrayed as anti-Semitic.
Nov 19
•
Asa Winstanley
257
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
NY Times killed investigation of Israeli hooligans, internal email reveals
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
37
How close is the Israeli army to collapse?
Plummeting morale, mutinous soldiers, a rash of suicides and espionage are wearing Israel down.
Nov 8
•
Asa Winstanley
513
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
How close is the Israeli army to collapse?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
76
October 2024
Did British police raid me for this?
This video about how Israel killed its own people on October 7th was shot the day before the "counter-terror" raid on my home and seizure of my devices.
Oct 31
•
Asa Winstanley
246
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
Did British police raid me for this?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
They won't stop us that easily
After the "counter-terror" police raid, a personal thank you.
Oct 25
•
Asa Winstanley
331
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
They won't stop us that easily
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
45
What Western media hides about October 7th
Watch the video of me on Millenials Are Killing Capitalism.
Oct 11
•
Asa Winstanley
192
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
What Western media hides about October 7th
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
EI live: Joseph Massad talks Al-Aqsa Flood, one year on
Join us at 5pm UK time.
Oct 9
•
Asa Winstanley
33
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
EI live: Joseph Massad talks Al-Aqsa Flood, one year on
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
How Israel killed hundreds of its own people on 7 October
One year on, the evidence is overwhelming.
Oct 7
•
Asa Winstanley
677
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
How Israel killed hundreds of its own people on 7 October
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
EI live: Iran hits Israeli military bases
Join us at 5pm UK time.
Oct 2
•
Asa Winstanley
53
Share this post
Palestine is Still the Issue
EI live: Iran hits Israeli military bases
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
© 2024 Asa Winstanley
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts