Join me for my UK book tour
UPDATED list of dates and venues where I am speaking about, selling and signing my new book "Weaponising Anti-Semitism."
After my book launch in London in June, there was massive demand for me to talk about Weaponising Anti-Semitism from all around the country. Before I realised what was happening, this had turned into a UK book tour.
I am giving a multimedia presentation, looking at primary sources from the book’s footnotes, and giving an overview of its argument. New dates are being added to the tour all the time: see below for details of how to get in touch if you’re interested in arranging one.
Come and hear more about the book Israel lobby has tried to ban!
See below for the list of confirmed venues with links to register where applicable. Copies of my book will be on sale and I will be signing after each talk.
Events so far
2 June: Islington book launch — DONE
28 June: Acton — DONE
11 July: Brighton — DONE
18 July: Nottingham — DONE
24 July: Bristol, 5.15pm, Tony Benn House, Victoria Street, Bristol, BS1 6AY. — CANCELLED after a political decision to censor the book by Unite leaders (see Ali Abunimah’s report). Tickets already bought will be honoured for a the rescheduled 11 September event, details below.
11 August: London, IHRC Bookshop. SOLD OUT — DONE. Video here.
18-19 August: Beautiful Days festival, Devon. The Rebel Tent — DONE
9 September: Hastings, 3pm, The White Rock Hotel, 1 - 10 White Rock, Hastings — DONE. Report here.
11 September: Bristol, 6pm, the Palestine Museum, Broad Street. £3 registration fee: includes a screening of The Big Lie at 7.30pm. SOLD OUT! — DONE
Thurs. 21 September: Sheffield, 7:30pm, doors open 7:15pm. Central United Reformed Church, Sheffield, S1 2JB. Get your tickets here — DONE
Fri. 22 September: London, 7.30pm, Sands Film Studio in Rotherhithe. Panel discussion after a screening of The Big Lie. Free, but registration necessary — DONE
Fri. 6 October: Leeds, 7.30pm. The Holbeck Working Mens Club, 3 Jenkinson Lawn, Holbeck, LS11 9QX. Discussion and panel. £5 on the door. Book a place here — DONE
10 October: Liverpool, 6pm (last night of Labour Party conference). In conversation with Matt Kennard of Declassified UK. The Casa, 29 Hope Street, Liverpool, L1 9BQ. For a map see their website: www.thecasa.org.uk/contact-us — DONE
17 October: Godalming, West Surrey, 7.30pm, Godalming Quaker Meeting House, The Mint, Godalming , GU7 1HB. Generously hosted by West Surrey Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Free event — DONE
November: Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign tour:
20 November: Edinburgh, 7:30pm.
Augustine United Church, 41 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1EL. Register here.
21 November: Aberdeen, 7:30pm.
Aberdeen Arts Centre, 33 King St, Aberdeen, AB24 5AA. Register here.
22 November: Dundee, 7:30pm.
Dee Social Club, 18-24 Taylor St, Dundee, DD2 3DU. Register here.
23 November: Glasgow, 7:30pm.
The Ark, 70 Copelaw Street, Glasgow, G42 7JG. Register here.
South Wales mini tour: Hosted by The Morning Star Readers & Supporters Wales group & PSC Newport:
12 December: Newport, 7pm. Ty Derwen, Church Road, Newport, Gwent, NP19 7EJ. Register here.
13 December: Cardiff, 7pm. Little Man Coffee Co., Bridge Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EE. Register here.
12 January: Whistable, 7:30pm. Whitstable Labour Club, 12 Belmont Road, Whitstable, CT5 1QP. Hosted by Canterbury and Whitstable Stop the War and Canterbury and Whitstable Left.
Saturday 10 February: Oxford, 2pm. The Main Hall, The Venue, 242b Barns Road, OX4 3RQ. Hosted by Oxfordshire Morning Star Readers and Supporters Group.
“Revelatory… as careful and conscientious a historian as he is a journalist” —Richard Sanders, Middle East Eye
“A very courageous exposé of a taboo subject… a political thriller” —Deborah Maccoby, Jewish Voice for Labour
“Vital reading” —Alexei Sayle | “Important” —Peter Oborne
“Must-read” — Ghada Karmi | “Explosive” —Roger Waters
See what people who’ve read the book are saying about it here.
wish i could make it. keep up the amazing work
going to try to make the London one!